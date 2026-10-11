In South Africa, Hangwani Morgan Maumela has still not been criminally charged in a case concerning the alleged theft of 2 billion rand at Tembisa Hospital. An investigation into alleged tender irregularities and corruption began in 2022 and, according to law enforcement authorities, is ongoing.

Investigation described as complex

As TimesLIVE reports, South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, began its investigation before the Special Investigating Unit was empowered to examine the case.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the investigation requires a multidisciplinary approach. According to him, the Hawks and prosecutors have made some progress, but are not disclosing details so as not to harm the case. Once the investigation is complete, the available evidence will be assessed to determine whether there are grounds for criminal prosecution.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the investigation has the necessary support and remains a priority because of the seriousness of the allegations. According to her, there have already been arrests in related cases, while proceedings are at different stages of the criminal justice system, including in courts.

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Assets and court ruling

A year ago, the Special Investigating Unit secured assets, including luxury properties and supercars, with an approximate value of 350 million rand. The preservation order concerned assets worth more than 500 million rand, and its value is 503 million rand.

Unit spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the curator continues to trace additional properties, assets and funds that may have been obtained as a result of the alleged theft. The assets subjected to preservation measures include properties in Cape Town, Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal province, as well as Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini and Bentley vehicles.

The High Court in Pretoria this week dismissed Maumela’s urgent application to halt the sale of a Ferrari SF90 Hybrid worth 10 million rand, which is also subject to preservation measures. The court ordered the MHR Maumela Family Trust to pay legal costs.

Criticism of delays

Ian Cameron, chair of Parliament’s police committee, said the public has grounds to be dissatisfied with the pace of the investigation. He noted that the Special Investigating Unit has already uncovered a significant amount of evidence of alleged corruption at Tembisa Hospital, while assets have been traced and seized. Cameron also called on the Hawks and prosecutors to explain the reasons for the delays without disclosing information that could harm the investigation.

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