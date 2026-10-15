The roof of a private school collapsed in the Dir Colony area of Peshawar, Pakistan. At least 21 people were killed — 20 students and a female teacher. Another 17 schoolchildren were taken to hospital with injuries.

Rescue workers' operation

Muhammad Asim, a spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital, confirmed the deaths of 21 people and said that an emergency had been declared at the medical facility. Earlier, he had reported 17 dead students, noting that all the children were no older than 13.

As Dawn reports, a rescue operation was underway at the scene. Bilal Ahmed Faizi, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, had earlier said that rescuers had taken about 20 people, including students and teachers, to hospitals. At an early stage, he reported four deaths, citing hospital data.

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In another early statement, Rescue 1122 said that more than ten children had received first aid and had been taken to medical facilities. It was also believed at the time that children could have remained trapped under the rubble.

Building collapses in Pakistan

Dawn notes that roof and building collapses are common in Pakistan; the publication attributes this primarily to low safety standards and the use of poor-quality construction materials. In June, 14 children were killed when the roof of a private educational center collapsed in the Kahna area of Lahore. That same month, four children were killed and another 20 people were injured when the roof of a classroom at a private school collapsed in Dera Ghazi Khan.

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