In the United States, the final plan for a 250-foot triumphal arch that President Donald Trump proposes to build between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial does not specify military facilities. Documents from the Department of the Interior submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission contain no mentions of drones, snipers or ammunition, The Hill reports.

What the previous concept envisioned

In late September, Trump said that the structure would include a “top-class military complex” with a large number of drones, snipers and ammunition. According to him, these elements were added at the military’s persistent request, although they were not part of the initial proposal.

The new version of the project does not show military functions, but it includes other proposed changes. In particular, the plan includes an eternal flame, which the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration recommended adding. The National Capital Planning Commission is to consider the documents at its meeting on November 5.

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Administration’s position and criticism

An unnamed White House official told The Washington Post that Trump’s plans for the arch have not changed. According to the official, at this stage the administration does not intend to disclose information about project components related to national security. Department of the Interior spokeswoman Katie Martin said that the current arch design makes it possible to accommodate national security functions and other elements.

Democratic Virginia Congressman Don Beyer criticized the idea of launching drones directly on the flight path of aircraft heading to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. In its assessment released last month, the Federal Aviation Administration concluded that the arch would not pose a threat to airspace. At the same time, Beyer said the assessment did not take into account the possible presence of military drones.

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