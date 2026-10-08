At a primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny, Wyszków County, northeast of Warsaw, a 15-year-old former student killed a 37-year-old caretaker and injured two other people. Cyprus Mail reports, citing Polish police.

Attack at a primary school

According to police spokeswoman Katarzyna Kucharska, the attacker first assaulted the caretaker with a sharp object. The headmaster heard screams and tried to stop the attacker with the help of a teacher. Both were injured.

Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Gałecka said the injured people’s lives were not in danger. According to her, the attacker had previously attended this primary school and is now a student at a vocational school. He had three knives with him. The motives for the attack have not yet been established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A government spokesman said that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had convened an emergency meeting.

Other incidents at schools

On Wednesday, police in the city of Sierpc in north-central Poland detained a 17-year-old who had spoken of intending to do something dangerous on school grounds. According to Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński, teachers reported this to police, who found two knives on the teenager. Data from electronic devices also indicated internet searches for information on organizing a violent attack.

On the same day, 10 people were injured in a knife attack at a school in Ostrołęka, northeastern Poland, including the 19-year-old suspect. Police detained him shortly after the incident.

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