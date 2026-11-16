A new meeting on the crisis surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal will be held in Poland on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at the Chancellery of the President. This was announced by the head of the Chancellery of the President, Zbigniew Bogucki, after more than two and a half hours of talks at the Belweder Palace, RMF24 reports.

Talks without two political forces

Representatives of the Civic Coalition and The Left did not take part in Monday's meeting at the Belweder Palace. At the same time, politicians from the Polish People's Party, Poland 2050, the Razem party, Confederation, Confederation of the Polish Crown, the Law and Justice party, Development Plus, and the New Poland — Centre Senate group attended the talks.

The Polish People's Party was represented by parliamentary club chair Krzysztof Paszyk and his deputy Magdalena Sroka. Poland 2050 was represented by deputy club chair Paweł Śliz and Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs Michał Gramatyka. The meeting was also attended by Razem parliamentary group leader Marcelina Zawisza, as well as Law and Justice club chair Mariusz Błaszczak and party vice-president Przemysław Czarnek.

Statements by presidential representatives

Bogucki said that the further action plan was outlined not in weeks but in days. He also called the situation surrounding the tribunal dynamic and claimed that the people currently sitting on the Constitutional Tribunal may make decisions without a legal basis. According to him, he urged them not to deepen the state of lawlessness.

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Before the talks began, presidential spokesperson Rafał Leśkiewicz called those present at the Belweder Palace representatives of a constitutional recovery alliance. He also claimed that Prime Minister Donald Tusk had damaged the situation surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal.

Previous consultations

President Karol Nawrocki had already held consultations with parliamentary forces on October 31. This happened after a group of judges elected during the current term of the Sejm announced that the longest-serving judge, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, had become the person managing the Constitutional Tribunal and had issued an order suspending the exercise of the powers of tribunal president Bogdan Święczkowski and vice-president Bartosz Sochański.

In early November, the Polish People's Party presented a draft constitutional amendment. It provides for the termination of the mandates of the current Constitutional Tribunal judges and the one-time formation of a new panel of 15 judges by a three-fifths majority of the National Assembly.

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