Silent protests against interference in justice held in Poland — RMF24

On November 3, silent protests organized by the Committee for the Defence of Democracy (KOD) took place in several cities across Poland. The actions, held under the slogan “A Light for the Tribunal,” were directed against interference in the justice system. The largest demonstration was held outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, RMF24 reports.

Action in Warsaw

Protest participants in the capital held white-and-red Polish flags, candles, votive lights and flashlights. The placards carried slogans against politicians who, in the protesters’ view, violate or encourage violations of the law, as well as against intimidation and violence against judges.

The organizers said that the Constitutional Tribunal belongs neither to any party, government nor president, and that it must protect the constitution, citizens’ rights and freedoms.

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Protests in other cities

In Krakow, the action took place outside the Court of Appeal. An RMF FM correspondent heard at the scene that the protest was an expression of support and solidarity with the judges of the Constitutional Tribunal, who were described as properly elected.

In Gdansk, several hundred people gathered in front of Artus Court with Polish and European Union flags. Ewa Topór-Nawarecka, head of KOD’s Pomeranian branch, said that participants wanted to peacefully express their disagreement with the actions of politicians who, in her assessment, are destroying the principles of the rule of law.

At Freedom Square in Poznan, about 200 people gathered, according to police. Participants stood with candles, flashlights and flags, listened to songs by Czesław Niemen, including “Dziwny jest ten świat,” and also sang the Polish national anthem.

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