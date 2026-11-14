Winter diesel adapted to low temperatures has been officially available at filling stations across Poland since November 16. As RMF24 reports, some filling station chains may have begun selling winter blends several days before the established date.

Winter gasoline must be available at filling stations from November 1 and will remain available until the end of February. Seasonal blends are gradually replacing summer and transitional fuel variants.

Frost resistance

The main difference of winter diesel fuel lies in its cold filter plugging point, or CFPP. For summer diesel, it is 0°C; for transitional diesel, -10°C; while winter fuel must withstand temperatures down to -20°C. There are also Arctic diesel grades designed for temperatures down to -32°C.

Additives are included in winter diesel to prevent paraffin precipitation. Its crystals can make it difficult to start a vehicle. For gasoline, important seasonal parameters are distillation and saturated vapour pressure, which determine engine performance in cold weather.

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Advice for drivers

Drivers are advised to use up any remaining summer fuel and fill the tank with winter fuel, especially owners of diesel vehicles. If frosts have already begun and there is no winter fuel in the tank, a special depressant additive can be used to help maintain diesel fluidity.

Drivers are also advised not to drive with an almost empty tank in winter: a low fuel level increases the risk of water vapour condensation and ice crystal formation. If diesel thickens and the vehicle cannot be started, it may need to be taken to a warm garage, and the filter replaced after the fuel has warmed up.

The composition of autogas also changes during the winter months: the share of propane increases, as it performs better at low temperatures. According to the outlet, this is accompanied by an increase in autogas prices of several dozen groszy per litre.

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