London court hears testimony in Russell Brand case — The Guardian

At Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom, during the trial of comedian Russell Brand, jurors heard a recorded police interview with a woman who said he raped her in a bar toilet in Soho in 2004. As The Guardian reports, the woman said this happened less than a minute after they met at a birthday party.

The woman’s testimony

The woman, who worked for MTV, told investigators that Brand grabbed her breast without her consent and then pulled her towards the toilet. She said she tried to push him away and told him she did not want this. According to her, after the alleged attack she was shaking, felt overwhelmed and numb.

The witness also said that she was later directed to Brand’s car, and the comedian’s driver took them to another bar in Camden. She alleged that Brand exposed himself in the car and asked her for sexual acts, but stopped after she refused.

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The woman said that she told a friend about the attempted rape shortly afterwards, but did not describe all the circumstances. She also told police that media reports in 2023 about Brand’s alleged sexual misconduct prompted her to contact law enforcement.

The defence’s position

During cross-examination, Brand’s lawyer, Iain Winter KC, suggested that the woman had willingly gone to the toilet with the comedian and had been pleased to meet him. She rejected this, saying that she was not charmed by him and had experienced sexual violence almost immediately after meeting him.

Russell Brand faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault involving six women. The charges concern alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. The comedian denies all the charges and pleads not guilty. The trial is ongoing.

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