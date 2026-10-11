CAR refuses to reverse fuel price increase — The Rio Times

The government of the Central African Republic has refused to reverse the fuel price increase that took effect on October 1. Government spokesperson Évariste Ngamana said the state treasury can no longer finance fuel subsidies, The Rio Times reports.

The price of diesel rose from 1,250 to 1,400 CFA francs per liter, or by 12%. Super gasoline increased from 1,050 to 1,150 CFA francs per liter. Large commercial buyers now pay 1,500 CFA francs per liter of gasoline and 1,650 CFA francs per liter of diesel.

Authorities’ position

On October 8, Ngamana urged residents of Bangui not to support the “dead city” protest day announced by civil society organizations, during which shops and transport were expected to stop operating. According to him, the authorities prefer dialogue and negotiations.

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra also said that the treasury no longer has the resources to subsidize fuel. Ecomatin linked the increase to rising global oil prices due to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. According to its data, maintaining the previous diesel price cost the state about 350 CFA francs per liter.

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Demands of trade unions and civil society organizations

Ten trade union federations, including CCTC, CGTC and CTID, demanded higher wages and pensions to offset the loss of purchasing power. If this does not happen, they insist on a full reversal of the price increase.

The iGwé platform and the OGDC organization called for a “dead city” action in Bangui on October 12. They asked taxi, bus and motorcycle taxi drivers to stop working from 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Among the activists’ demands are the reversal of the increase, a reduction in retail prices to below 900 CFA francs per liter, and publication of the price structure, including taxes and margins.

The Central African Republic does not produce oil and imports all of its fuel. Most of it arrives by road through Cameroon via the Douala–Bangui corridor, increasing transportation costs.

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