Two Russian soldiers were detained in Armenia for attacking a Ukrainian man

In Armenia, law enforcement officials have detained two servicemen from a Russian military base who are suspected of assaulting a Ukrainian citizen. The incident occurred about a month ago in the city of Gyumri. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the circumstances of the attack.

The Russian servicemen are in custody

The

Ukrainian man filed a report with law enforcement regarding the assault. According to him, he was attacked by two Russian servicemen in the Ani district of Gyumri.

A criminal case has been opened regarding this incident. The case is being investigated under the article on the use of physical violence by a group of individuals. A forensic medical examination has also been ordered.

Two soldiers from the Russian base in Gyumri have been taken into custody. They are suspected of causing minor bodily injury. They are currently being held in an Armenian correctional facility.

The reasons for the conflict have not yet been reported. No official comments from the detainees are included in the report.

This was reported by Radio Free Europe’s Armenian service on Monday, November 9.

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