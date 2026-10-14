In Wrocław, Poland, the first agreement was signed for the construction of a transshipment and loading base for the US Air Force at the local airport. The agreement covers five of the project’s 20 tasks, RMF24 reports.

Infrastructure for military aviation

The contract was signed at the Regional Infrastructure Directorate in Wrocław. Under the agreement, two parking aprons for military transport aircraft, taxiways, a military fire service building and facilities for the duty aircraft technician are to be built.

Overall, the infrastructure is to include four parking positions for Lockheed C-5 Galaxy heavy transport aircraft and three for C-130 Hercules aircraft. The C-5 Galaxy is among the world’s largest military transport aircraft: it is nearly 76 metres long, has a wingspan of more than 67 metres and a payload capacity of 127.5 tonnes. The aircraft is designed for the rapid transport of heavy equipment, vehicles and supplies over long distances.

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Project implementation timeline

The Inspectorate for Support of the Polish Armed Forces stated that the project is being implemented under the Polish-American Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, EDCA. The new infrastructure is intended to expand the capacity to receive military aircraft and provide air transport for US forces.

Work under this agreement, certification and readiness to receive aircraft are planned to be completed in 2029. According to Defence24, the project, worth several hundred million zlotys, also provides for a separate protected area for loading and unloading ammunition and explosive materials, a US military camp, repair workshops for heavy equipment, weapons warehouses and a military railway branch line to the Wrocław Zachodni freight station. Following the expansion, the airport is expected to become a logistics hub for NATO’s eastern flank, with all work expected to be completed by 2035.

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