Strike on Riyadh airport kills 12 — Deutsche Welle

In Saudi Arabia, a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 12 people and injured at least 309 others. Deutsche Welle reports, citing Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation.

According to the authority, the dead include four Saudi Arabian citizens, two Bangladeshi citizens, as well as citizens of the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. All those injured are receiving medical care at several hospitals in Riyadh. Airport operations have been suspended indefinitely.

Reports of a strike on the terminal

A Saudi official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity said that many people were affected after a missile struck the passenger terminal. An AFP medical source said emergency doctors had been called to hospitals across Riyadh, while the injured were being taken to various medical facilities in the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ambulances were seen near the passenger terminal. The embassies of Germany, the United States, Canada and Spain in Riyadh urged their citizens to avoid the airport. The Canadian diplomatic mission warned of prolonged military activity.

Projectile near Dammam airport

Several hours later, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said that a projectile had fallen near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. The Iran-backed Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack in Riyadh.

Riyadh airport had already come under attack during the week. Earlier, the Houthis claimed responsibility for strikes that killed four people, injured several others and damaged aircraft. Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Kuwait Airways cancelled some flights to Riyadh.

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