Hungary has lifted its veto on the first decision regarding Ukraine’s progress toward opening negotiation clusters 4 and 5 as part of its accession to the European Union. On Friday, November 20, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU Member States (Coreper) approved the results of the screening of Ukrainian legislation under these two clusters. This paves the way for the next stage of the procedure for their official opening as part of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.

EU ambassadors approved the screening results for Cluster 4, “Green Agenda and Sustainable Interconnectivity,” and Cluster 5 “Resources, Agriculture, and Cohesion Policy,” which remain the last two unopened clusters.

The decision was adopted without discussion, as both items were included on the Coreper meeting agenda as non-discussion items (I items).

Similar decisions regarding the approval of the screening results for Clusters 4 and 5 were also agreed upon for Moldova.

The next procedural step will be to send official letters to Ukraine and Moldova inviting them to present their negotiating positions on each of the two clusters.

Once these positions are received, the European Union must prepare and agree on its own common negotiating positions regarding Clusters 4 and 5. Unanimous consent from all EU member states is required for their approval.

Once these procedures are completed, it will be possible to hold Ukraine-EU and Moldova-EU intergovernmental conferences, during which negotiation clusters 4 and 5 can be officially opened.

The next meeting of the EU General Affairs Council, on the sidelines of which intergovernmental conferences may be held, is scheduled for December 15, 2026.

At the same time, intergovernmental conferences may take place before that date if EU member states manage to agree on the relevant common negotiating positions.

Cluster 4 covers transportation, energy, trans-European networks, the environment, and climate policy, while Cluster 5 covers agriculture, fisheries, regional policy, and budgetary provisions.

A “European Truth” correspondent in Brussels learned this from diplomatic sources in the EU.

We previously reported that Hungary may unblock two of Ukraine’s negotiation clusters with the EU

The EU will try to convince Hungary to unblock the accession clusters for Ukraine.

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