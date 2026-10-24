Cyprus’ Agriculture Ministry said that the desalination plant project in Mazotos is necessary for the country’s water security and will be implemented in accordance with the required procedures and conditions set by the authorities. The statement came after a protest by local residents, who expressed concern about the facility’s potential environmental impact, Cyprus Mail reports.

The ministry’s position

The ministry noted that the prolonged drought, pressure on water resources and climate change require the expansion of desalination infrastructure. According to the ministry’s assessment, this will help meet the country’s drinking water needs and preserve more water from other sources for irrigation.

The ministry said it had held several meetings at technical and political levels with the Mazotos community council, residents and other stakeholders. The community body also submitted written requests regarding compensatory measures intended to ensure tangible benefits from the project for Mazotos. At the same time, the ministry said it would refrain from further public comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Residents’ protest

On Saturday morning, Mazotos residents blocked the Mazotos–Kiti road for about 30 minutes using a tractor and a truck. Participants in the action demanded that the government abandon its plans for the desalination plant. Members of parliament and representatives of political parties and organizations also attended the protest.

Lampriani Alexandrou, a member of the Mazotos community council and the Lampriani coastline protection initiative group, said that residents would not accept compensatory measures. According to her, the group collected 500 signatures and filed two legal challenges. She also claimed that an alternative proposal by the Cyprus Electricity Authority, which she assessed as cheaper and capable of producing more water, had been rejected.

Another representative of the initiative group, Eleni Chaili, voiced concerns about possible damage to the seabed and coastline. She claimed that the facility would discharge about 40,000 tonnes of waste into the sea every day. The Mazotos community council, meanwhile, clarified that it had not participated in the protest because it had not been informed in advance about its organization.

Read us on