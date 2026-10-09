The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln returned on Thursday to its home port at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. According to Al Jazeera, the ship's total deployment lasted 322 days, including a record 265 consecutive days at sea during the US and Israeli war against Iran.

Reunion with families

Crew members in San Diego were greeted by relatives and friends. Twenty-year-old sailor Abel Ramirez told the Associated Press that his parents had come from Texas. According to him, at one point he did not think he would be able to leave the ship.

As Al Jazeera writes, the aircraft carrier's lengthy deployment became a symbol of broader criticism of the US war effort, which has continued since February without an obvious end and is placing strain on US military stockpiles. The ship's prolonged stay at sea also led to reports of worsening conditions on board, food shortages and possible suicide attempts among crew members.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

US authorities' reaction

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth praised the sailors the day before and said that the media were trying to portray the ship as a symbol of dysfunction, low morale or a failed mission. US President Donald Trump had previously called reports about USS Abraham Lincoln “fake news” and claimed that the ship was well maintained and properly cared for.

Amid reports of psychological strain on the crew, the Pew Research Center released a survey according to which 65% of Americans disapproved of Trump's handling of the war with Iran, while 33% approved. Sailors who returned home said they were looking forward to fresh food and time with their families. Alma Solano Velez said that her husband, who served on the ship, had spoken about shortages of food and showers and wanted to see their four-year-old daughter.

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