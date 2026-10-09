The Argentine prosecutor’s office is seeking prison terms of 4 to 12 years for eight medical professionals accused of causing the death of legendary soccer player Diego Maradona.

Prosecutors are seeking the harshest sentence—12 years in prison—for neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque. They are seeking 10 years each for psychiatrist Agustín Kosachov and medical coordinator Nancy Forlini. The other defendants face prison terms ranging from 4 to 8 years.

The medical professionals are charged with manslaughter under aggravating circumstances. The investigation concerns Maradona’s care following brain surgery on November 11, 2020. After the procedure, the soccer player remained at home, where, according to visitors, the conditions of care did not meet the standards for a patient recovering from major surgery.

The trial began in March 2025. Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60. The cause of death was acute heart failure, which led to pulmonary edema.

Source: TN

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will improve her position in the WTA world rankings following the tournament in Beijing. This will be her best result in the last five years.

A soccer player for England’s Sunderland was fined for presenting a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Read us on