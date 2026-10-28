High-speed trains collided in Spain, killing 68 people

At least 68 people were killed in Spain as a result of a collision between two high-speed trains. The accident occurred on the morning of October 28 near the Urda station in the province of Toledo. Another 58 people were hospitalized, 15 of whom are in critical condition.

The collision between two high-speed trains occurred on the morning of Wednesday, October 28, near the Urda station in the Spanish province of Toledo. At least 68 people were killed in the accident.

Another 58 victims were taken to hospitals. Doctors say 15 of them are in critical condition. This was reported by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the accident. The circumstances of the collision are being investigated, and the country’s authorities have promised to thoroughly investigate the tragedy.

Sánchez promised to determine the causes of the collision

Pedro Sánchez visited the crash site and stated that the investigation must establish all the circumstances of the tragedy. According to him, if negligence was to blame, it must be uncovered. “The investigation will be carried through to the end, and if there was negligence, it will be revealed,” the Spanish prime minister emphasized.

He also stated that he finds it unacceptable that Spain has faced two serious train accidents in less than a year.

The transportation minister pointed to a malfunction in the safety system

Spanish Transportation Minister Óscar Puente called the accident “absolutely unbelievable.” According to him, one possible cause could have been a malfunction in the safety system on the railroad tracks. The official also noted that, after the malfunction occurred, orders were given to resume train traffic. Why this decision was made under such circumstances remains to be determined.

Currently, the Spanish Civil Guard and the Railway Accident Investigation Commission are questioning the control center operator. He was responsible for train traffic on the Madrid–Seville high-speed line at the time of the collision. The investigation aims to determine exactly what happened on the railway line, why the trains collided, and whether safety regulations were violated. The final conclusions will depend on the results of the investigation. According to El País.

At least 10 people were killed in a collision between two high-speed trains near the Urda station in the Spanish province of Toledo. According to the Anadolu Agency, the newspaper El País, citing government sources, reported that the death toll may rise.

In Hlevas, Kyiv Oblast, a teenager climbed onto a train and was electrocuted. The boy suffered severe burns and was subsequently hospitalized. An ambulance arrived at the scene.

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