Authorities in Ostrołęka, Poland, have introduced additional security measures in schools following a knife attack at Vocational School Complex No. 4. In particular, schools will increase the number of teachers on duty, check visitors and step up patrols by police and municipal guards, Interia reports.

New rules for schools

The decision was made after a meeting of the crisis staff. According to Mayor Paweł Niewiadomski, more teachers will be on duty during school breaks. After each break, an employee appointed by the principal must inspect the restrooms, including checking whether backpacks or bags have been left there.

An employee of each school will be on duty at the main entrance. People entering the building during breaks who are not students will be checked: they must explain who they are and why they have come. During lessons, school doors must remain locked, and every visitor will be asked about the purpose of their visit.

Attack and investigation

The attack occurred on Wednesday at around 11:00. According to the publication, a 19-year-old final-year student injured nine people: five students, two teachers and two other people. The victims were taken to hospitals in Ostrołęka and Łomża; their lives are not in danger. Police detained the 19-year-old student.

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Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into attempted murder and are establishing the circumstances of the incident. The number of police patrols in the area around schools will be increased, both uniformed and plainclothes officers. Police also plan to hold preventive meetings at educational institutions on various threats, including actions to take if an attacker enters a building.

At Vocational School Complex No. 4, municipal guards will remain on duty at the main entrance until further notice. Consultations are currently being held there for students who need support, and the institution is expected to resume its normal educational process on Friday. If necessary, additional psychologists may be sent to schools to help students, teachers and parents.

Poland's Minister of Education Barbara Nowacka stated her intention to strengthen work on school safety. The Ministry of Education, together with the Ministry of Interior and Administration, is planning a training program on safety procedures and conduct in crisis situations for students, school staff and representatives of services.

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