The Foundation for the Development of the Education System reported that the United Kingdom and Switzerland will again participate in the Erasmus+ programme from 1 January 2027. Institutions from both countries will be able to take part in all strands of the programme on the same terms as organisations from European Union member states and other associated countries.

As RMF24 reports, the first calls involving British institutions are expected to begin in autumn 2026. For Polish students and teachers, this will mean expanded opportunities for academic mobility and cooperation with universities in the two countries.

Return after a break

The United Kingdom left the European Union on 31 January 2020 and ended its participation in Erasmus+ at the end of the same year. The decision on its return to the programme was finally agreed in April 2026.

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Switzerland has not participated fully in Erasmus+ since 2014. That year, Swiss voters supported restrictions on immigration in a referendum, which conflicted with the agreement on the free movement of persons between Switzerland and the EU.

Opportunities for universities

Katarzyna Aleksy, director of the Higher Education Programmes Bureau at the Foundation for the Development of the Education System, noted that British universities attract students with English-language instruction, the level of education and research, recognition of studies and certificates, as well as developed infrastructure. According to her, students and teachers from the United Kingdom will also come to Poland.

Aleksy added that Switzerland ranks first in the Global Innovation Index 2026, while its universities hold high positions in the Academic Ranking of World Universities. At the same time, Polish higher education institutions will need to establish cooperation with academic centres in the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

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