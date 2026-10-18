In Sudan, the war between the country's Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has displaced about 14 million people. The conflict, now in its fourth year, has devastated the economy of the state, which has a population of about 50 million, while international efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire have so far yielded no results, The National reports.

Aid shortfall

Mohamed Abdel Hakam, leader of the Sumoud alliance, which advocates for civilian rule in Sudan, called the situation one of the world's largest humanitarian disasters. According to him, millions of displaced Sudanese are living in uncertainty, in harsh conditions in temporary shelters, and seek to return home safely.

Sudanese humanitarian expert Salah al-Amin said that funding for refugee assistance has declined this year compared with previous years. By his estimate, the shortfall amounts to more than 47% of the required funding. He also said that UNICEF and the UN Refugee Agency are facing financial problems, and some staff who provided services to refugees have been laid off.

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Calls for international pressure

Former civilian member of Sudan's Sovereign Council Mohamed al-Faki called on the international community to continue pressuring Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to bring the war to an end. Al-Faki accused him of derailing peace initiatives and said that al-Burhan allegedly promised regional countries and the United States in September 2024 that he would attend talks in Geneva, but withdrew at the last moment.

Al-Faki also criticized al-Burhan's public appearances, including a video in which he plays cards with military personnel and speaks with people. According to the politician, such actions do not indicate genuine popular support. He claims that al-Burhan's ambition to become president is not supported among other military members of the Sovereign Council and the Islamic Movement.

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