Vitkoff Outlined the Basis for a Ceasefire After Meeting with Putin

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated after a meeting with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg that there is a basis for reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. The U.S. delegation brought documents containing proposals for resolving the conflict, but their contents have not yet been disclosed. During the talks, Putin also announced the release of U.S. citizen Stephen Gabbard, whom a Russian court had imprisoned on charges of mercenary activity.

On October 21, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg. The main topic of the talks was the possible end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to reports by Reuters and Russian news agencies, Witkoff stated that the parties have a certain basis for reaching a ceasefire agreement. He also expressed hope for further progress in the negotiations.

The U.S. delegation brought documents containing proposals for resolving the war. Their contents have not yet been made public, so it is unknown exactly what conditions these documents contain or whether the Russian side has agreed to them. This meeting took place following Witkoff’s talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo on October 20. Ukraine’s European partners also joined the discussions there. The parties considered possible steps to end the war, as well as issues of security and post-war reconstruction.

After meeting with the Ukrainian president, Witkoff was to convey the proposals that had been developed to the Russian leadership. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a positive assessment of the talks in Oslo and stated that the U.S. envoy would share their results with Moscow.

Putin Spoke About Economic Cooperation with the U.S.

During the meeting, Putin thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his attention to the issue of ending the war. At the same time, the Russian leader stated that Moscow is interested in restoring economic ties with the United States. Witkoff also discussed opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries. However, no specific agreements that would signal the start of a large-scale resumption of cooperation were publicly announced during the meeting.

Separately, the parties discussed the issue of diesel fuel trade. Putin claimed that, following the relevant agreements, global diesel prices had fallen by 5–6%. There is no independent confirmation of this specific impact of the agreements in the reports cited. On behalf of Trump, Witkoff thanked Putin for the decision regarding diesel fuel. At the same time, the details of the agreements and their potential implications for the energy market require separate confirmation.

Russia Released American Citizen Stephen Gabbard

Another development during the meeting was the release of U.S. citizen Stephen Gabbard. Putin announced this, and Witkoff confirmed the release and thanked the Russian side. Gabbard is 74 years old. He is a former teacher from Michigan who lived in Izyum, Ukraine. Russian military forces detained him in April 2022, following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In October 2024, a Russian court sentenced the American to six years and ten months in prison on charges of mercenary activity.

The Russian prosecutor’s office claimed that Gabbard had signed a contract with the Ukrainian military and fought on Ukraine’s side. His American attorney, however, denied these charges. In January 2025, the U.S. State Department recognized Gabbard as having been unlawfully detained. According to Putin, after his release, Gabbard was at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg. Witkoff thanked the Russian leader on behalf of Trump and the U.S. side.

The release took place against the backdrop of diplomatic contacts between Washington and Moscow regarding the war in Ukraine. However, this step alone does not mean that the parties have already agreed to a ceasefire.

Have the talks brought an end to the war any closer?

Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was a continuation of the diplomatic contacts the U.S. is conducting with Kyiv, Moscow, and European partners. The U.S. side conveyed proposals for a settlement to the Russian leadership, though the details remain unknown.

Witkoff’s statement regarding the framework for a ceasefire indicates that negotiations are ongoing. However, there is currently no publicly confirmed agreement on a date for the cessation of hostilities, a mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire, or specific terms that Ukraine and Russia would agree to.

Further developments will depend on the content of the proposals, the positions of the parties, and the results of upcoming negotiations. Therefore, it is too early to speak of a reached agreement. This is reported by Reuters and Russian media.

U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to discuss proposals for ending the war in Ukraine with Russian leaders during his visit to Russia. The trip could be a step toward organizing talks involving Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to travel to Oslo after meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. There, the American representative is expected to provide details of the talks firsthand.

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