US spending on war with Iran estimated at $47.1 billion — The Hill

US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran has effectively ended in military terms. At the same time, total US spending on the conflict as of October 16 was estimated at $47.1 billion, The Hill reports, citing the US Congressional Budget Office.

According to the office's estimate, spending from the start of the war on February 28 through early August amounted to $38 billion. Thus, about another $9 billion was added to the total over the following roughly three months. During this period, US forces, according to the publication, carried out only several defensive strikes against Iranian targets.

Blockade costs

Mona Yacoubian, director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, estimated current costs at $2–3 billion per month. According to her, the total cost of the war is approaching $50 billion and could rise if hostilities intensify.

Yacoubian named maintaining the naval blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz as the main source of expenses. The operation, according to The Hill, has lasted for more than 100 days and involves redeploying ships, intercepting vessels, protecting friendly ships, and supplying US forces with fuel, food, and other resources.

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At the beginning of November, the United States had two aircraft carriers, 11 destroyers, and a cruiser in the Arabian Sea, as well as two destroyers in the Red Sea. Another three destroyers were operating in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the US Sixth Fleet, the Institute for National Security Studies reported.

Negotiations and additional expenditures

Trump said that new strikes on Iran are unlikely if negotiations to end the war develop positively. At the same time, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the United States of threatening to use the largest US non-nuclear bomb against his country.

According to Yacoubian, the Pentagon has incurred more than $65 billion in estimated costs to repair or replace US military facilities damaged or destroyed by Iranian attacks. These costs are not included in the Congressional Budget Office's estimate. The Trump administration is requesting up to $70 billion in emergency military spending to cover war costs, new weapons, and personnel.

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