In the Polish city of Suwałki, ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle defeated local side Ślepsk Malow 3:0 in a sixth-round match. The visitors won all sets — 25:23, 25:23 and 25:18 — extending their run to four consecutive victories, Interia Sport reports.

Ślepsk played without its attacking leader

Ślepsk played the match without opposite hitter Bartosz Filipiak, who missed the game due to health problems. He was replaced in the lineup by 19-year-old Maksymilian Lisoń. The teams were evenly matched in the first set, with a Remigiusz Kapica attack setting the final score at 25:23.

In the second set, ZAKSA opened up a three-point lead. The hosts levelled the score after Łukasz Usowicz entered the court, but the visitors took the lead again at 14:12 following an ace by Kapica. Ślepsk coach Piotr Graban also brought on Ignacio Luengas in place of Asparuh Asparuhov, but the team from Kędzierzyn-Koźle maintained its advantage and won 25:23 for the second time.

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Pujol scored the most points

At the start of the third set, ZAKSA took a 4:1 lead after a block by Rafał Szymura and later extended the gap to 14:8. Substitutions of the setter and libero in the hosts' lineup did not change the course of the game. French representative Thomas Pujol scored 17 points, the most of any player in the match. Szymura received the MVP award.

After the match, ZAKSA moved up to fifth place in the standings. Ślepsk remained ninth, having recorded only one victory since the start of the season.

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