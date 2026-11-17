Piotr Zieliński has been named in Poland’s squad for the match against Sweden. The Inter Milan midfielder did not take the field in Bucharest in the match against Romania, but he will be available for Jan Urban’s team’s next game.

Zieliński in the squad

As Interia Sport reports, the squad for the game against the Swedes has already been published on UEFA’s official website. It also includes Robert Lewandowski, Sebastian Szymański, Nicola Zalewski, Karol Świderski and Kacper Urbański.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Goalkeepers Bartłomiej Drągowski, Mateusz Kochalski and Sławomir Abramowicz were included in the squad. Other players include Arkadiusz Pyrka, Kamil Piątkowski, Tomasz Kędziora, Jan Bednarek, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Kacper Potulski, Bartosz Mazurek, Oskar Kubiak, Wiktor Nowak, Łukasz Poręba, Adrian Benedyczak, Mateusz Żukowski, Michał Skóraś and Marcel Reguła.

Poland team absences

Poland will not be able to count on Matty Cash, who left the November training camp after the match against Romania due to a concussion. Porto defender Jakub Kiwior will also not play against Sweden: he is suspended due to an excessive number of yellow cards.

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