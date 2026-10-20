Rising fuel and energy prices have intensified protest activity in France, Italy and other European countries and boosted support for far-right parties ahead of elections in France, Italy and Poland. As France 24 reports, economic pressure on households and businesses increased after the US war with Iran, which began in February and caused a sharp rise in energy prices.

According to the European Commission's estimate, the conflict with Iran cost Europe approximately €100 billion due to disruptions to trade and energy markets. Gas prices, according to the cited data, rose by around 140%, while diesel fuel doubled in price.

Protests in France and Italy

In France, demonstrations that began over the deteriorating condition of school facilities in Paris's northern suburbs escalated into some of the country's largest unrest in decades. During the protests, shops were looted and buildings were set on fire, including a 19th-century town hall in Limoges. French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the legitimacy of the demands of people angered by the rising cost of living and fuel, while condemning violence and looting.

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In Milan, police clashed with protesters who threw stones and looted shops. In Sicily, farmers say fuel costs have made the use of machinery too expensive. Road blockades staged by truck drivers, farmers and steel industry workers in southern Italy disrupted transport links and contributed to local fuel shortages.

The energy issue in election campaigns

In France, far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and radical left representative Jean-Luc Mélenchon have made fuel prices one of the central themes of their campaigns ahead of the presidential election in April. According to an Elabe poll, Le Pen's ratings have risen since the start of the war with Iran, while Macron's ratings have declined.

In Germany, Alternative for Germany leads nationwide polls after successes in local elections. In September, energy price inflation in the country reached 14.9%, which, according to France 24, strengthened the party's arguments in criticizing the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz. AfD calls for restoring energy ties with Russia, the aggressor state. Similar calls to resume purchases of Russian oil and gas are also being made by some far-right forces in Italy and Poland.

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