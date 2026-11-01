尼日利亚公布了2026年Best of Nollywood Awards提名名单：电影Love and New Notes获得最多提名，共九项。The Herd获得八项提名，颁奖典礼将在埃努古市举行。据Premium Times Nigeria报道。

提名数量领先的影片

The Creek、Aba Blues、Colours of Fire和Efunroye: The Unicorn各获得七项提名。导演Asurf Oluseyi执导的电影3 Cold Dishes获得六项提名，Behind the Scenes和Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2则各获五项提名。

最佳男演员类别的提名者为：Bucci Franklin凭借The Creek中的角色、Kanayo O. Kanayo凭借Grandpa Must Obey、Jide Kene Achufusi凭借Aba Blues、Timini Egbuson凭借Love and New Notes、Uzor Arukwe凭借Colours of Fire，以及Wale Ojo凭借3 Cold Dishes。

最佳女演员提名者包括Scarlet Gomez、Osas Ighodaro、Mercy Aigbe、Sharon Ooja和Nse Ikpe-Etim。Osas Ighodaro因同时出演Colours of Fire和3 Cold Dishes两部影片而获得提名。

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导演奖与最高奖项

年度导演奖提名者包括：Toka McBaror凭借The Creek、Jack’enneth Opukeme凭借Aba Blues、Kayode Kasum凭借Love and New Notes、Bayo Tijani和Abbey Lanre凭借Efunroye: The Unicorn、Asurf Oluseyi凭借3 Cold Dishes，以及Daniel Etim Effiong凭借The Herd。这六部影片也入围了年度影片类别。

最佳编剧类别将由The Herd、The Creek、3 Cold Dishes、The Covenant、Love and New Notes和Si Olorun (A Letter to God)角逐。该奖项还设有摄影、剪辑、制作设计、服装、声音、原声音乐、化妆和特效等奖项。

另设类别涵盖尼日利亚各民族语言电影、短片和纪录片、剧集以及儿童演员角色。最佳纪录片提名作品包括Marked和The Rhythm of Ancestors: Yoruba Bata；Scratch、The Covenant和Ordinary People将角逐最佳剧集。

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