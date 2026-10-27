In Taiwan, agricultural losses caused by Typhoon Champi had reached NT$221.63 million, or about US$6.82 million, as of 11:00 a.m. the previous day. Garlic crops suffered the greatest losses, Taipei Times reports, citing Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

Garlic accounts for the biggest losses

Losses from damaged agricultural crops were estimated at NT$210.73 million. Losses in livestock farming, mostly involving pigs, totaled NT$90,000.

Damage to private facilities was estimated at NT$10.8 million. Of that amount, NT$8.57 million was attributed to livestock and poultry housing facilities, while another NT$2.23 million was attributed to agricultural infrastructure, including horizontal trellises and plastic greenhouses.

Losses from garlic damage totaled NT$63.59 million. Among other crops, peanuts suffered losses of NT$15.91 million, onions NT$11.65 million, mandarins NT$11.51 million and corn NT$9.99 million.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assistance for affected farmers

The highest agricultural losses were recorded in Yunlin County, at NT$137.07 million. It was followed by Miaoli County with NT$24.83 million, Taichung City with NT$20.42 million, New Taipei City with NT$16.18 million and Yilan County with NT$9.38 million.

The ministry announced cash assistance and preferential loans for New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, as well as Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, Yilan and Taitung counties. The program covers crop farming, forestry, fisheries and livestock farming. In Yilan, all types of agricultural products are eligible for assistance.

The support package also includes categories that formally did not meet the weather criteria for payments but sustained significant damage confirmed during on-site inspections.

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