Farmers may run out of available funds by the end of 2026

As of October 1, Ukrainian farmers had approximately $2 billion in their own funds. According to a forecast by Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotsky, there will be no remaining available funds in their accounts by January 1, 2027.

Due to the blockade of seaports, exports have been redirected to the Danube and the western border; however, these routes allow for the export of only half of the potential volume.

As a result, part of the harvest remains unsold.

According to estimates by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ukraine risks failing to plant 6.3 million hectares this spring—nearly one-third of the total planted area. No more than 10% of agricultural companies will be able to carry out spring planting without problems.

Source: Taras Vysotsky / Forbes Ukraine

Ukrainian agricultural companies are increasingly considering the possibility of postponing the harvest of part of their corn crop until spring 2027. Among the reasons are low purchase prices, high grain drying costs, and instability in export channels.

Meanwhile, in the Mykolaiv region, farmers are losing tons of vegetables due to a lack of markets.

Farmers in nine frontline regions are receiving free grain storage bags.

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