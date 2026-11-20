In the 2026/2027 season, Ukraine could accumulate record stocks of wheat, corn, and barley.

According to a forecast by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UAC), by the end of the marketing year, these stocks will total 32.7 million metric tons—three times more than in the previous season.

The total harvest of the three crops is projected at 59.2 million metric tons, while domestic consumption will amount to 16.9 million metric tons. At the same time, exports may decline to 20.2 million metric tons, down from 37 million metric tons a year earlier.

The largest stockpile is expected for corn—19.2 million metric tons. Wheat stocks could reach 10.9 million metric tons, and barley stocks—2.6 million metric tons.

According to UCAB estimates, to halt further growth in stocks, Ukraine needs to export at least 42.5 million metric tons of grain annually. If exports total 37 million metric tons, ending stocks by the end of the 2029/2030 season could rise to 49.1 million metric tons.

Even under a favorable scenario, a return to a balanced market will take at least three seasons. Significant stockpiles will continue to put pressure on domestic prices.

Source: UCAB.

Ukraine has begun distributing special storage bags to farmers for the temporary storage of grains and oilseeds. Assistance is being provided to farms with land holdings ranging from 100 to 3,000 hectares in nine frontline regions.

Attacks by Russia, the aggressor state, on civilian vessels have effectively halted operations at ports in the Odesa region, which until recently accounted for about 90% of Ukraine’s agricultural exports. Due to limited export capacity, farmers are facing a shortage of funds to complete the harvest and plant winter crops, according to Deutsche Welle.

The government has approved emergency support for Ukrainian farmers suffering from Russian attacks in the Black Sea and problems with export routes. Farmers will have expanded access to preferential loans under the “5-7-9%” program. The total amount of available loans could reach 80 billion hryvnia.

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