As of October 25, Ukrainian farmers had exported 10.93 thousand metric tons of onions to European Union countries, compared with 2.54 thousand metric tons during the same period last year.

This represents a 330.1% increase.

Ukraine ranked seventh among the largest suppliers, ahead of Turkey. The share of Ukrainian onions in EU imports rose from 0.7% to 4.6%.

At the same time, total onion imports into the European Union fell by 34.3% to 239.64 thousand metric tons. Egypt remains the largest supplier, although its exports fell by nearly 62%.

Source: Mundus Agri

In the United Kingdom, sales of pickled onions rose by 12% year-over-year in the 12 weeks leading up to early August. This exceeds the growth rate of the overall grocery market, which stood at 4%.

Jörg Dornau, a member of the Alternative for Germany party, was fined for concealing a business involved in onion cultivation in Belarus.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the drought in Europe, Polish farmers have significantly increased their onion exports. Last year, Ukraine purchased 50,000 metric tons of this vegetable from its neighbors.

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