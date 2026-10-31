Live Chinese mitten crabs raised in Helan County of China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia late Wednesday evening. This is the first shipment of live crabs from the region to Malaysia, ECNS reports.

Order for 5 tonnes

The shipment is part of an order for 5,000 kilograms of products received by companies in Helan County, which recently obtained the right to export aquatic products. The first batch was sent to Malaysia for inspection, while the remainder of the order is planned to be delivered in installments.

The crabs are raised in saline-alkaline waters in the Yellow River irrigation zone. Local producers said that the properties of the water and soil affect the quality of the meat and make it possible to bring the products to market earlier than crabs from southern regions of China.

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Cold chain for transportation

To export live crabs, Yinchuan Customs advised companies on export registration and quality control. During dispatch, a separate channel for fresh agricultural products was opened for the cargo, and priority was given to sampling, testing and customs clearance.

After purification, the crabs are packed with bottles of ice and transported via an air-cargo cold chain at a temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. The cargo passed an import quarantine inspection in Malaysia. The products were raised at an 86.7-hectare breeding base in Dingyi Village, which has an annual production capacity of 143 tonnes. According to the company, the export price was 67 yuan per 500 grams, approximately 20 yuan higher than for similar products intended for the domestic market.

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