Germany can no longer transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. The country has currently exhausted its supply. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.



According to Pistorius, Berlin is currently unable to replenish its own stockpiles after transferring its available systems to Ukraine.

“We are currently unable to replenish anything we are providing; this would create gaps in our defense for which we cannot be held responsible. We simply cannot do more at this time,” the minister said.

He emphasized that other countries must now assume the bulk of the responsibility for supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by the German publication Focus.

As a reminder, on November 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and discussed accelerating the delivery of German-made PAC-2 missiles for the Patriot systems amid a chronic shortage of interceptors.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot wait years for the delivery of missiles for the Patriot systems, as Russia continues to strike at energy infrastructure and is preparing to use ballistic missiles more actively this winter.

The U.S. continues to supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot air defense systems and other weapons without delay as part of the PURL initiative, which is funded by European allies.

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