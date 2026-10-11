Autocar reported on the Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso concept, a 2+2 fastback that demonstrates the Italian brand’s future design direction. The car also represents Alfa Romeo’s approach to electrification without abandoning high-performance petrol models.

A new design direction

The Cuorerosso was created according to the Necessary Beauty philosophy. The company said that designers initially worked on the body proportions without wheels, windows or other details.

The concept is 4.7 m long, 1.98 m wide and 1.33 m high, with a wheelbase of 2.93 m. In terms of dimensions, it is close to the current Alfa Romeo Giulia, although it is slightly shorter and wider. The manufacturer said future models in key segments will be built on platforms for cars up to 4.7 m long.

Cuorerosso’s features include a low, pointed front end with the signature Scudetto grille, an illuminated Biscione emblem and slim headlights. The rear is designed in the coda tronca style, meaning it has a truncated body end, referencing historic Alfa Romeo models and intended to aid aerodynamics.

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Hybrid V6 for Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo envisages a kerb weight of 1,750 kg for the concept and a hybridised version of the 2.9-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 engine. Power would be sent to all four wheels through a torque-converter automatic transmission and a carbon-fibre driveshaft. The company presents this configuration as a possible technical direction for the next generation of Quadrifoglio sports models.

At the same time, the brand is preparing various powertrains for future cars: mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric versions.

Steering wheel without a mechanical connection

The Cuorerosso interior uses steer-by-wire technology, under which the steering wheel has no physical connection to the front wheels. The steering wheel has a flat upper edge, while the digital instrument panel in normal mode consists of two round screens for speed and engine revs. In sport modes, they merge into one central display inspired by the large instrument in the 1960s 33 Stradale.

The centre console features physical controls for the audio system and air conditioning. Some solutions, including rear doors hinged at the rear and the absence of a conventional boot, remain purely conceptual. Alfa Romeo is also working on new Giulia and Stelvio models, as well as a conceptual successor to the Giulietta hatchback.

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