BMW may cut around 1,800 jobs in China — Motor1

BMW Brilliance Automotive, according to Motor1, has begun cutting around 1,800 jobs at its facilities in Shenyang, China. The process, the publication claims, started on November 2 and may affect approximately 10% of the joint venture's workforce.

The cuts mainly affect production workers, but also include some administrative staff. BMW has not publicly confirmed the information about the layoffs, so their scale and details remain unconfirmed by the company.

Employee compensation terms

According to Motor1, employees leaving the company are offered compensation under an N+5 formula. N means one month of pre-tax salary for each year worked, while the additional five months are paid at the base rate without bonuses. Over the previous three years, BMW Brilliance had also reportedly slowed hiring and not renewed some contracts.

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Decline in sales in China

The cuts are taking place amid intensifying competition from Chinese automakers. In the third quarter, BMW's global deliveries fell by 6.3% year on year to 551,075 vehicles, while the decline in China was about 25%.

In the first nine months of 2026, BMW and Mini delivered 376,128 vehicles in China, down 21.8% from the same period a year earlier. BMW Group lowered its 2026 operating margin forecast for the Automotive segment twice: first from 4–6% to 1–3%, and in November to a range from minus 0.5% to plus 0.5%. The company did not specify whether the cuts in Shenyang were related to these structural measures.

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