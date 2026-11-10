22,400 used cars were imported into Ukraine over the course of a month

In October 2026, 22,400 used passenger cars from abroad were added to Ukraine’s vehicle fleet.

Gasoline-powered models accounted for the largest share of imported cars—51%. Electric vehicles ranked second with a 20% share, diesel cars accounted for 16%, hybrids for 10%, and cars with LPG systems for 3%.

The most popular model of the month was the Volkswagen Golf, with 971 units sold. The top ten also included:

Volkswagen Tiguan—800 cars. Nissan Rogue—733. Audi Q5—698. Skoda Octavia—650. Renault Megane — 604. Tesla Model Y — 603. Nissan Leaf — 524. Tesla Model 3 — 491. Ford Escape — 469.

Source: Ukravtoprom

The Chinese company BYD has unveiled the second-generation Seal 07 in China, which will be available in all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions. The starting price for the hybrid model is 139,900 yuan, or about $21,000, while the all-electric version starts at 149,900 yuan, approximately $22,500.

In China, BYD reported selling 4,000 of its flagship Great Han electric sedans within 19 days of the launch. The model entered the Chinese market on October 13 as the first all-electric D-segment flagship sedan in the Dynasty lineup.

The BYD Yangwang U9 Extreme electric hypercar was involved in an accident during high-speed testing. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle on his own and did not sustain serious injuries.

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