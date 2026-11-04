The European Parliament Committee on the Environment has backed a compromise that opens the possibility of selling some new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars after 2035. As RMF24 reports, the issue is to be considered by the full European Parliament in mid-December.

Emission reduction targets

The compromise was supported by the European People's Party, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, and the liberals. Instead of requiring the complete elimination of CO₂ emissions from new cars by 2035, car manufacturers would have to reduce them by 95% compared with 2021.

If manufacturers use low-emission steel produced in Europe, the emissions reduction requirement could be lowered to 87.5%. Under these conditions, some new cars with petrol and diesel engines, as well as hybrids, could be sold after 2035. At the same time, manufacturers must meet the specified conditions.

The agreement also provides support for small cars, European steel companies and provisions concerning certain types of fuel. After the vote in the European Parliament, its position must still be agreed with EU member states. Only an agreement between the parties will allow the EU rules to be finally changed.

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Approach to corporate fleets

The European Parliament's transport and environment committees also backed an approach under which companies would not be required from above to replace corporate vehicles with electric or low-emission ones. This concerns the European Commission's project on clean corporate vehicles.

The European Commission proposed that member states achieve specified targets for the share of electric and low-emission vehicles among new vehicle registrations purchased by large companies. The European Parliament instead supported greater flexibility and the possibility for countries to determine independently how to carry out such a transition.

According to the outlet, cars registered by companies account for about 60% of all new passenger car registrations in the EU. The European Commission's initial proposal concerned large enterprises rather than small and medium-sized companies.

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