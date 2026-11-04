German automaker BMW reduced its operating profit by 35.2% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, to €5.2 billion. This is the company’s lowest figure for the comparable period since 2020, Anadolu Agency reports.

Third-quarter figures

In the third quarter, BMW’s revenue declined by 5.8% year-on-year to €30.45 billion. Earnings before interest and taxes fell by 29.7%, to €1.59 billion.

BMW’s automotive division operating margin in July–September stood at 3.4%, 1.8 percentage points lower than in the same period of the previous year.

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Sales decline in China

Despite sales growth in the United States and Europe, the company faced weaker demand in China. BMW sales in the Chinese market declined by approximately 25%.

On Tuesday evening, BMW lowered its full-year 2026 forecast for the second time this year. The company warned that the profit margin of its automotive division could deviate from zero by approximately 0.5 percentage points in either direction. The manufacturer also revised its vehicle sales forecast: it now expects a moderate decline of 5–9.9%, instead of the previously forecast decrease of 1–4.9%.

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