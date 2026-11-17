In the Philippines, customs officials made a third unsuccessful attempt to sell a confiscated McLaren Senna hypercar. After the failed auction, the car’s starting price was lowered from $1.61 million to $1.37 million, but no buyers came forward.

The first auction took place on April 28, 2026. At that time, out of 12 confiscated cars, only a 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom was sold for $402,000.

Subsequent auctions in May and on October 30 also ended without a sale.

The McLaren Senna was produced in a limited series of 500 units. The car ended up in an impound lot as part of a large-scale case involving smuggling and tax evasion. In 2025, law enforcement officials uncovered illegal warehouses containing Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maybach, and Maserati cars with a total value of $21.9 million.

Collectors are deterred by legal risks: registration issues and potential lawsuits stemming from the cars’ criminal history. Alongside the McLaren, the lot also includes a confiscated LaFerrari coupe, for which customs has yet to set a starting price.

Source: Motor1.com

The last-ever 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss will be offered at an auction by RM Sotheby’s, which will run from November 26 to December 3, 2026.

McLaren will cease production of the 750S supercar in 2027 and is already accepting final orders for the model.

In the United Kingdom, McLaren has filed applications to register the trademarks Remuera and Muriwai, which are associated with the early years of company founder Bruce McLaren in New Zealand.

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