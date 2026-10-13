Tesla pauses Model 3 Premium orders in Canada — Electrek

Tesla has stopped accepting orders in Canada for the Shanghai-made Model 3 Premium version of the electric sedan, Electrek reports. The company explained that high demand had exhausted its quota for imports of China-made electric vehicles. The base rear-wheel-drive Model 3 Premium was priced at CAD 39,490.

Tesla expects to resume processing orders in March 2027 if the Canadian government issues an additional quota. Both Model 3 Premium variants — rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive — have disappeared from the Canadian configurator page. Only the Model 3 Performance AWD is currently available to order.

Data on the overall quota

Canada's quota for imports of electric vehicles made in China amounts to 49,000 vehicles per year and runs from March to February. After Canada reduced the tariff on such vehicles from 100% to 6.1% in January, the quota was divided into two six-month periods.

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According to the government Export and Import Controls tracker, updated on October 9, 15,931 permits had been used since March 1. Therefore, 33,069 permits, or 67% of the annual limit, remained unused. A total of 33,397 permits were available in the current period, including due to the carryover of 8,897 unused permits from the previous six-month period.

Unknown allocation of permits

A Global Affairs Canada notice states that permits are issued to manufacturers or their Canadian agents on a first-come, first-served basis. At the same time, the department retained the option to control applications to ensure equal access to the quota, including by reserving part of it for manufacturers and new market entrants.

The company did not specify the size of its quota, and Canadian authorities have not disclosed the allocation of permits among individual automakers. Electrek notes that the pause may also be related to the number of Tesla orders already placed, which cover the expected volume of permits available to it through February.

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