Toyota has developed a new modular 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine for the next generation of hybrids and plug-in hybrids. As InsideEVs reports, the automaker said the new powertrain is expected to improve fuel economy by more than 15%.

An engine for electrified models

Toyota developed the new unit together with the hybrid system and power electronics as a single integrated package. The engine will be available in naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. It is significantly more compact than the company’s current 1.8-liter and 1.5-liter engines.

According to Toyota, lower mechanical friction, improved thermal management, and lower electrical losses are expected to increase efficiency. The company also plans to use more compact and lighter electric motors, as well as power control units with silicon carbide-based power electronics.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A platform for different powertrains

The compact dimensions of the new engine are expected to make it possible to integrate it into a multi-pathway platform that Toyota is designing primarily for electric vehicles. The manufacturer claims that hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains can be installed on the same platform without affecting the vehicle’s shape, cabin space, or capabilities.

The lower profile of the hybrid layout is also expected to make it possible to reduce hood height and give vehicles sportier proportions. In addition to powertrain changes, Toyota expects reduced aerodynamic drag in its new hybrids and plug-in hybrids, which should also help cut fuel consumption.

Read us on