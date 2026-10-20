The Russians struck the operating room at the Kyiv Institute of Cardiology

On October 20, Russian troops struck the building of the M. D. Strazhesko National Scientific Center of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv, hitting the operating room

According to the head of government, there were no fatalities as a result of the attack, but one patient was injured and has already received the necessary medical care. The official also noted that last year, the medical facility’s building had already been struck on the fourth floor.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi reported this on Telegram.

two people were injured when debris from an enemy drone struck a medical facility. The top floor of the building On October 20, in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital,when. The top floor of the building caught fire

In the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, drone debris fell onto railroad tracks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Tuesday, October 20. Russian terrorists continue to attack Kyiv with Shahed rockets.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

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