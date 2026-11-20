As of 2:03 p.m. on Friday, November 20, traffic has resumed on the Podil Bridge in Kyiv.

This was announced by Oleksiy Biloshitsky, first deputy chief of the Patrol Police Department.

As a reminder, traffic restrictions on bridges were imposed in Kyiv on November 20.

Today, November 20, traffic was temporarily restricted on the Podil Bridge in Kyiv in the direction from the right bank to the left bank, as well as on one of the streets in the Podil district.

Earlier, a video was posted online showing the Northern Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure, with people crossing the bridge on foot.

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