Water pressure dropped in four districts of Kyiv due to a power outage

The municipal utility “Kyivvodokanal” reported a drop in water pressure in the water supply network of the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

The cause was a power outage at one of the water supply facilities resulting from yet another enemy attack on the city’s energy infrastructure, which may also lead to a temporary interruption in water service in some buildings.

The company’s specialists are already working to restore power, but it will take additional time after the repair work is completed for water pressure to fully stabilize. Residents are reminded that they can collect drinking water at city water fountains; a list of these locations and their addresses is available on the official website of the municipal enterprise “Kyivvodfond.”

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

Throughout the day on November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. The consequences of the strikes were recorded in six districts: damaged energy facilities, private homes, a store, and vehicles.

Two people were injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack on the Kyiv region. In the Brovary district, a private residential home and an outbuilding were damaged.

Read us on