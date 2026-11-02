The subway in Kyiv has partially stopped running

Due to a power outage in Kyiv’s electrical grid, the metro partially shut down on November 2. It is reported that service on the “green” line has been completely suspended.

On the “red” line, trains are running from Akademmistechko to Arsenalna.

This was reported by the Kyiv Metro on its Telegram page.

It is noted that on the “green” line between the stations “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir,” as well as on the above-ground section of the “red” line, train service has been temporarily suspended due to significant voltage fluctuations from external power sources.

The “Blue” line is operating as usual.

Electric transit service has also been suspended on the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line and on Vidradnyi Avenue.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 2, electric transit service was temporarily suspended on several routes in the capital due to a power outage in the grid. The restrictions affected the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line, as well as a number of avenues and streets in Kyiv.

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid.

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