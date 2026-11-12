The duration of power outages in Kyiv has been reduced

The situation with the power supply in the capital has stabilized somewhat: there are currently fewer scheduled power outages, and the duration of outages has decreased.

At the same time, the situation remains unstable due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Schedules may change every 10 minutes, so Kyiv residents are advised to follow updates on DTEK’s official channels.

According to Andriy Tkachov, acting head of the Kyiv City State Administration, energy workers are working around the clock to reduce the load on the grid. Coordination has also been established between utility providers, energy companies, and district administrations to respond promptly to problems with electricity, heat, and water.

Source: Andriy Tkachov

As a reminder, emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region at the direction of Ukrenergo. This followed a report from DTEK regarding severe damage to its facilities in the Kyiv region on November 7 as a result of attacks by Russian terrorists.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

On November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv.

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