During the morning attack on November 23, debris from Russian drones was spotted in the Podil and Svyatoshyn districts of the capital. Specifically, in the Podil district, the debris fell onto the grounds of a non-residential building.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, debris fell on a non-residential building in the Podilskyi district, without causing a fire,” the statement said.

Later, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that debris from enemy targets also fell in the Svyatoshynsky district on the grounds of two educational institutions.

“In the Svyatoshynsky district, debris fell onto the grounds of an educational institution. There is no fire. At another location, UAV debris also fell onto the grounds of yet another educational institution,” the mayor noted.

Emergency services are heading to the scene, he added.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

As a reminder, the death toll from the Russian strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve has risen. The death toll from the Russian attack on the Novus supermarket in Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Region, on the evening of November 22 has risen to two people; eight others were injured.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, Russian troops struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast. Initial reports indicated that one person had died and three other civilians had been injured. Rescue workers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store after the strike.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

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