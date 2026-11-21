As of the morning of November 21, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains good. Monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution, and readings in all districts of the capital remain within normal limits. The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Holosiivskyi district, and the highest in the Podilskyi district.

Readings on different monitoring maps may vary slightly. This is because services use their own networks of stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, you should consider the overall trends and data from the monitoring stations closest to you, rather than relying on a single reading.

Conditions can change throughout the day, so it’s recommended to check the latest readings before spending an extended period outdoors.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map displays air pollution levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service uses data from a network of online monitoring stations. For Kyiv, the system collects information from hundreds of stations, some of which transmit readings in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on November 21, 2026, the overall air quality in the capital was rated as good.

The lowest pollution level was recorded in the Holosiivskyi district—16 AQI—and the highest in the Podilskyi district, where the index stood at 27 AQI. Both values correspond to a good air quality level.

You can track changes in air quality readings in the capital using several services:

SaveEcoBot —an interactive map with data from online monitoring stations that allows you to assess pollution levels in different districts of Kyiv.

Aqicn – a service that displays the air quality index in real time and allows you to view data from individual stations. The scale ranges from good to hazardous pollution levels.

LUN City AIR – a system for monitoring concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format.

The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution. When comparing readings, it is important to consider the data update frequency and the locations of the stations.

If pollution levels rise, limit your time outdoors and stay indoors whenever possible.

Key recommendations:

close windows and doors to reduce the inflow of polluted air;

ventilate the room once the situation improves;

avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities;

if you have an air purifier, use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should pay particular attention to air quality readings. They are advised to monitor their well-being and, if necessary, limit the time they spend outdoors.

As a reminder, as of the morning of November 18, air quality in Kyiv remained good, and monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution. The lowest pollution levels were recorded in the Darnytskyi district, while slightly higher levels were observed in the Obolonskyi and Podilskyi districts.

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