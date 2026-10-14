Video: A 90-kilogram warhead from a Russian drone was seized in Kyiv

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District, bomb disposal experts recovered an unexploded warhead from a Russian “Geran-5” UAV that had struck the grounds of a private home.

A 14-year-old boy alerted the police to the dangerous find. No one was injured.

The warhead, weighing about 90 kg, was lodged in the ground. If it had exploded, the damage could have affected homes within a radius of about 50 meters.

Bomb disposal experts defused the munition and transported it to a special site for destruction.

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Source: Kyiv Police

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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