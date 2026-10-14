Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have established a foundation for independent film

The team at the new division will seek out promising filmmakers and help them create films for theatrical release. The company has also established a separate fund to finance these projects.

Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have announced the creation of Artists Equity Independent Pictures (AEIP)—a new division of their film company , Artists Equity. It will specialize in producing independent films and supporting filmmakers who are just starting their careers.

Jennifer Westin, Senior Vice President of Creative and Production, will lead Artists Equity Independent Pictures. She will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the films under the guidance of Amy Ber, President of Film and Television at Artists Equity.

Affleck and Damon, who serve as CEO and Chief Content Officer of Artists Equity, respectively, explained that they decided to support independent film because it played a crucial role early in their careers.

“We owe much of our careers to independent film, so we understand very well the enormous role it plays in discovering and developing talent,” the actors noted.

According to them, the new division will not only support young directors but also broaden the range of themes in the company’s films.

“Artists Equity Independent Pictures is our way of supporting promising new talent, broadening the range of stories we tell, and meeting the demand from audiences who are increasingly interested in high-quality independent films,” Affleck and Damon added.

One of AEIP’s first projects will be the family drama “A Woman in the Sun.” This marks Julia Cox’s directorial debut. Renée Zellweger, Sissy Spacek, and Mia Tripleton will star in the new film.

The division will also be working on the film “Downriver,” directed by Sam Jones and written by author Carl Hiassen.

At the same time, Artists Equity continues to work on larger-scale film projects that are not part of the independent film program.

In particular, the thriller “Animals,” directed by and starring Ben Affleck, was released on Netflix on October 9. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Connor O. McIntyre and Billy Ray. The film stars Stephen Yeun, Kerry Washington, and Gillian Anderson.

Another upcoming release from the company will be “Free Byrd,” starring Dwayne Johnson. The actor will play a motorcycle stuntman from Las Vegas who is hiding a diagnosis of dementia and preparing to perform the final stunt of his career.

Artists Equity was founded in 2022 by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Jerry Cardinale of the investment firm RedBird Capital.

The studio’s first project was the sports drama *Air*, released in 2023. Affleck directed the film and also starred in one of the lead roles alongside Damon, Jason Bateman, and Viola Davis.

Since then, the company has been involved in the production of a number of other films, including “Small Things,” “The Auditor 2,” “The Instigators,” and “Unstoppable.”