Mike Tyson is suing Supreme over a jacket featuring the Palestinian flag

Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson intends to sue the clothing brand Supreme over a change to the design of a jacket created as part of a collaborative project. According to media reports, the Israeli flag on the garment was replaced with the Palestinian flag without the boxer’s consent. Following the scandal, Supreme canceled the launch of the collaborative collection, so the jacket will not go on sale.

Mike Tyson had planned to collaborate with the Supreme brand and designer Martin Rose on a joint clothing collection. One of the items was to be a jacket designed based on pieces from the boxer’s personal wardrobe. However, during the collection’s development, the jacket’s design was altered. According to the Israeli publication Sport5, the Israeli flag on the jacket was replaced with the Palestinian flag. Tyson, according to his representative, did not approve of this change.

The athlete’s team stated that he agreed to a collaboration inspired by the original jacket but did not give permission for a design change that could drag him into a political controversy. This was the cause of the conflict with the brand.

Tyson considers the design change a breach of contract

The boxer’s representative emphasized that changing the design without his consent violates the terms of the agreement and could damage the athlete’s reputation. “Tyson agreed to a collaboration inspired by the original jacket, but the company changed the design without consulting him. The company dragged Tyson into a political conflict against his will,” the boxer’s representative stated.

He also called these actions a gross violation of the contract terms and stated that Tyson intends to take the necessary steps to protect his rights and reputation. According to the representative, the athlete did not want his name used in a political confrontation without his consent. The conflict may now move to the legal arena. However, the statement does not specify whether a lawsuit has already been filed or what specific compensation Tyson’s side will seek.

Supreme Cancels Collection Launch

Following the dispute, Supreme decided not to launch the collaborative collection. Consequently, the redesigned jacket will not go on sale as part of this project. The cancellation of the launch effectively ended the collaboration even before the collection hit the market. However, this does not necessarily mean that the dispute between the parties has been resolved. If Tyson decides to take the matter to court, the terms of the agreements, the rights to use his name, and the circumstances surrounding the design change could become the subject of litigation.

At present, the publicly stated position primarily concerns the fact that the boxer did not approve the use of the modified design. How the situation develops will depend on the actions of his representatives and Supreme’s response. This was reported by Sport5.

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